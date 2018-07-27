Shocking video from Mati shows wildfire raging (video)

A shocking video of the raging bushfires in Mati on July 23, has emerged on social media. A Facebook user posted the footage on his page showing the rapid spread of the blaze, as strong winds can be heard howling in the background.

As the user, Jon Xena comments, the video is from last Monday’s fire and was recorded by a friend who had come out of his house to save his cat. The person shooting the video, according to what is posted in the comments, managed to escape the fires and is safe.