Shocking! Video of rider killed in motor race! (caution: distressing footage)

A British racer has died after a horrific crash at the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Daniel Hegarty, from Nottingham, smashed into barriers and lost his helmet at a sharp bend on Saturday.

The race was immediately stopped as the 31-year-old was treated but he died on his way to hospital.

Mr Hegarty’s girlfriend, Lucy Dracott, said: “It is with a broken heart to tell you that the love of my life passed away this morning.

“I just need time to take in what has happened and would appreciate if people could just be patient with me and wait for contact.”

Race organisers said Mr Hegarty had suffered serious injuries after crashing on a part of the track known as Fishermen’s Bend.

In a statement, they added: “The Macau Grand Prix Committee extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Daniel.”

Formula 3 motor racing champion Lando Norris wrote on Twitter: “Awful news. Rest in Peace Daniel Hegarty.

“Thoughts and prayers with your family and friends in this tough time.”

Hegarty, who was a regular at the Isle of Man TT, had tweeted on Friday: “Positive Q2 jumped from 19th to 15th with much more competitive times.

“Really thankful to the @TopgunRacing1 team for their hard work. Bike is much easier to ride now.”

