Shocking video shows car hitting mother and child in Crete

A CCTV camera recorded the shocking moment a vehicle hits a mother and her child in Crete as they were rushing across a street last Thursday.

A black Smart can be seen speeding down a street in the area of Perivolia, Rethymo, as a mother holding the child by the hand tries to rush across a street in front of a parked bus. The car hits the mother and child who fly through the air.

The video shows the vehicle crossing into the opposite lane of a 2-lane road to overtake the parked bus when it strikes the woman who appears to be in a hurry to pass without checking. Both the mother and the child were injured.