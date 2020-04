Singer of rock band Fountains of Wayne, Adam Schlesinger dies from Covid-19

His death was confirmed to NPR by his lawyer, Josh Grier

Adam Schlesinger, one of the most prolific and decorated songwriters of his generation, died Wednesday from complications caused by COVID-19. He was 52.

With former songwriting partner Chris Collingwood, Schlesinger enjoyed his greatest commercial success as a musician with Fountains of Wayne, which released five studio albums between 1996 and 2011.

His death was confirmed to NPR by his lawyer, Josh Grier.

source npr.org

feature image credit: ShoutFactoryMusic YouTube channel