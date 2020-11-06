Six AEK FC players test positive for Covid-19

Sunday’s match with Aris will most likely be postponed

Six more AEK FC Athens players (after Michalis Bakakis) tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from their away match for the Europa League against the Ukrainian team Zorya Luhansk (4-1 victory for AEK).

AEK returned in the early hours of Friday from Ukraine after the 4-1 victory and all the squad (including the staff) underwent a coronavirus test at Spata.

The training was scheduled for 18:00, already having the results of the tests. This, however, showed that after Michalis Bakakis, other members of the football team have been infected with the coronavirus.

Specifically, from Friday morning tests, another six cases became known. This means that according to the protocol, Sunday’s match with Aris at Kleanthis Vikelidis is postponed.

