Six Greek Universities rank among World’s Top 500

The six Greek universities appeared 57 times in the 48 ranking lists

The Metsovio Polytechnic of Athens (National Technical University of Athens) has been ranked 124th in the Engineering and Technology category of the QS list of the best 500 universities in the world.

Five more Greek universities appear on the list, including the Kapodistrian University of Athens (ranked between 302nd and 392nd in five categories) and the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (ranked between 222nd and 330th in five categories).

Patras University, the University of Crete and the Economic University of Athens were included in two categories with rankings from 293rd (Economic University) to 500th.

Source: greekreporter