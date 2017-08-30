Sixth Greek-FYROM meeting on CBMs makes progress on several topics

The meeting comes after an agreement reached by the two foreign ministers in Skopje, on 24 June 2015

The sixth meeting on the Confidence-building measures (CBMs) between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) was held in Athens on Tuesday, focusing among other issues, on transport, energy, police cooperation, civil protection and culture.

The meeting comes after an agreement reached by the two foreign ministers in Skopje, on 24 June 2015.

It was a continuation “of the friendly and constructive dialogue on mutually agreed topics, including connectivity projects in the field of transport and energy, police cooperation, European programs, culture, education, civil protection, public administration, health, diplomatic academies’ cooperation and launching business initiatives,” the foreign ministry said in a press release. Experts from relevant national institutions contributed to the discussion.

Participants decided that the next round will be held in Skopje. The progress of the CBM process will be discussed again during the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries in Skopje on 31 August 2017.

