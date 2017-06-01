Skin-stripped world leaders! (photos-video)

Jun, 01 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

An Australian artist named Alex Wadelton created a series of portraits of  the world’s leaders as you’ve never seen them before.
The photos show Trump, Merkel and Putin, among a host of other global leaders without their skin, exposing their muscle tissue under their faces.

As the creator’s site onemillimeter.org explains “In a time dominated by US President Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un ramping up missile tests, and Vladimir Putin’s nationalist fervour, racial tensions have never been higher globally.”

It is the brainchild of Australian advertising creative director Alex Wadelton of independent advertising network Zoo Group and Irish art director and creative retouching artist Marcus Byrne.

