Social apps still strong (infographic)

In the first half of 2017 there were close to 16 monthly app launches per user on average. The most used apps are in the social media category. The second best performing type of apps were in the media & entertainment segment. According to Localytics, the session length amounted to 4.63 minutes per month, which is the average time spent in an individual app across all sessions per month. The total amount of time spent in apps throughout the month amounts to 73.57 minutes.

source: statista