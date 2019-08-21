Sony and Disney at “war” over Spiderman

Sony says it’s “disappointed” not to be working with Disney on future Spider-Man films.
We might not see actor Tom Holland in new Marvel movies because a fresh deal can’t be reached over the character.
The film rights to the superhero are owned by Sony – but he could appear in movies like Avengers: Endgame due to a deal between Sony and Marvel Studios – owned by Disney.
Sony says it hopes things “might change in future”.
In a series of tweets, Sony thanked Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for his “help and guidance” with the franchise.
Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film. (1/3)
— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 21, 2019
Feige played a big creative role in the last two Spider-Man films, starring British actor Tom Holland, and successfully integrated the webslinger into its multi-billion dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Spider-Man is a Marvel comic book character – but in 1999 Sony bought the film rights for the superhero.
Sony made five films of its own featuring the character – three with Tobey Maguire and two with Andrew Garfield.
In 2015 the studio struck a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios, to bring Peter Parker and his alter-ego into the MCU.
The deal meant Disney would co-produce and share profits from films featuring Spider-Man.
