Sony and Disney at “war” over Spiderman

The film rights to the superhero are owned by Sony – but he could appear in movies like Avengers: Endgame due to a deal between Sony and Marvel Studios – owned by Disney

Sony says it’s “disappointed” not to be working with Disney on future Spider-Man films.

We might not see actor Tom Holland in new Marvel movies because a fresh deal can’t be reached over the character.

Sony says it hopes things “might change in future”.

In a series of tweets, Sony thanked Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for his “help and guidance” with the franchise.

Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film. (1/3) — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 21, 2019

Feige played a big creative role in the last two Spider-Man films, starring British actor Tom Holland, and successfully integrated the webslinger into its multi-billion dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Spider-Man is a Marvel comic book character – but in 1999 Sony bought the film rights for the superhero.

Sony made five films of its own featuring the character – three with Tobey Maguire and two with Andrew Garfield.

In 2015 the studio struck a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios, to bring Peter Parker and his alter-ego into the MCU.

The deal meant Disney would co-produce and share profits from films featuring Spider-Man.

