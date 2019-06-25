Sperm can survive in Space, but don’t expect any Space Babies soon

The effect of microgravity is just one of many hurdles researchers must clear before safe human reproduction beyond earth becomes technically feasible

Frozen sperm samples can remain viable after exposure to microgravity conditions that are somewhat similar to those found in space, new research reveals.

The findings, which were presented today (June 24) at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology in Vienna, suggest that at least one obstacle on the path towards space-based reproduction may not be insurmountable.

However, the study doesn’t actually demonstrate how sperm would fare in space, and even if they did, we are still light-years away from making space babies using frozen sperm, one expert told Live Science.

Read more HERE