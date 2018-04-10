Sperm whale washed ashore on island of Santorini (photos-video)

A 9m sperm whale has washed ashore on a beach in the island of Santorini. The mammal was detected at the Akrotiri area, next to the reef “Adiavatos” on the Caldera side of Santorini. According to Cyclades24, the mammal, which was spotted by a diver, was in a state of rot. The cause of its death will be determined after veterinary experts perform an autopsy.

Authorities usually proceed to perform a sanitary burial of the carcass after it has undergone veterinary tests to ascertain the causes of death. However, in this case, this seems quite difficult as the area is not accessible, making it extremely difficult for authorities to retrieve the animal. However, the Port Authority of Thira has been notified and is expecting answers from the HCMR (Hellenic Center for Marine Research).