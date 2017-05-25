Spiegel: 3 million Germans to visit Greece

Three million Germans will visit Greece for summer, according to a report by German magazine Spiegel. In an article full of praise for Greece, the magazine writes that the number of Germans to the Mediterranean country is expected to be 1 million more than last season. “My sea, my sky, my culture, oh Greece! For another year the white and blue colours will enthuse millions of visitors”, writes the magazine lauding the beauties of Greece. “This is where the journey to the most beautiful islands, the serene villages and the special locations will start.” The piece urges even more Germans to choose Greece as their holiday destination, pointing out the love that exists between Greeks and Germans. “Come with us to the most famous beach on the island of Rhodes and marvel the island of Santorini emerge out of the sea”, it writes.