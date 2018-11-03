Statues & an ancient Greek cemetery of the Archaic period found in Fthiotida (photos)

A significant discovery of statues and other ancient Greek artifacts from what seems to be an ancient cemetary of the Archaic period by a farmer in Fthiotida has attracted the interest of archaeologists, as the area of Lokris was one of the most developed of the era.

For the last fifteen days the area has been guarded by the police while archaeologists are excavating the site.

According to the information so far, the important finds belong to the Archaic period and the tombs are from the 5th to the 2nd century BC.