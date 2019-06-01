Stefanos Tsitsipas advances to final 16 in French Open for the first time

Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the final 16 in the Roland Garros French Open tournament after he took the 4th set in a tied break (7-6) against Filip Krajinovic following the match’s resumption on Saturday. The match was suspended on Friday night because of darkness as Tsitsipas was leading 2 – 0 sets and 5-5 in the third set. The Serbian took the 3rd set in the tie break to force a 4th set, which Tsitsipa won.

