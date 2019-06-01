Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the final 16 in the Roland Garros French Open tournament after he took the 4th set in a tied break (7-6) against Filip Krajinovic following the match’s resumption on Saturday. The match was suspended on Friday night because of darkness as Tsitsipas was leading 2 – 0 sets and 5-5 in the third set. The Serbian took the 3rd set in the tie break to force a 4th set, which Tsitsipa won.
Stefanos Tsitsipas advances to final 16 in French Open for the first time
The Greek champion defeated Krajinovic 3 sets to 1
