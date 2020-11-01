Step-siblings cause controversy over their relationship (video)

They flaunt their affair in Tik Tok videos

A pair of step-siblings who claim they are also in a romantic relationship has caused controversy after flaunting their love online.

Diana Camila Avila and Jordie Vena met six years ago when their parents began dating.

The pair then started their own romantic relationship three years later, after sharing a kiss during a “sibling movie night”.

But while most couples would hide the awkward detail that they’re technically siblings, Avila and Vena have chosen to flaunt it online and cause major controversy in the process.

Avila began using the video app TikTok as a solo creator but soon began incorporating her boyfriend/brother into her videos.

Sharing clips about dating and relationships, the pair gained huge notoriety for flaunting their physical relationship while reminding viewers that they’re stepsiblings.

source honey.nine.com.au

