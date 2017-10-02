Story of Oscar Pistorius made into film (watch trailer)

Lifetime has made a film about Oscar Pistorius and the murder of Reeva Steenkamp.

Entertainment Weekly has released the exclusive promo for “Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer”.

It stars Andreas Damm as Pistorius and Toni Garrn as Steenkamp. The film centres on the fatal shooting of Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day as well as the court case.

The Steenkamp and Pistorius families were not consulted during the making of the movie.

Tania Koen, the Steenkamp family’s lawyer, confirmed this to Channel24 saying: ” They [the Steenkamp family] were not approached or consulted at all, and did not participate or endorse the movie in any way.”

Oscar’s brother, Carl Pistorius, also confirmed that the Pistorius family were not contacted by the producers of the movie, saying: “The title sounds like the movie was made with a bias to the producers.”

He went on to say: “We can’t control the content people put out. Directors and producers have the right to make movies about whatever topic they choose. Looking at trademark and image rights, we will be taking the matter further with our legal team.”

source: channel24.co.za