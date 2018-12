He was shot dead near the German border

The man responsible for the Strasbourg terror attack was killed by police on Thursday, a spokesman for the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Cherif Chekatt, 29, is accused of killing at least three people and wounding 13 others in the terrorist attack near the Christmas market in Strasbourg. French prosecutors said the suspect shouted the Arabic phrase “Allahu Akbar,” meaning “God is greatest,” at the time of the attack.

He was killed after a two-day manhunt that prompted a curfew in the eastern French city near the German border and forced the country to raise its national security threat level. Hundreds of police and military officers across three European countries were involved in the search.

The French National Police thanked the public for their assistance in finding Chekatt.