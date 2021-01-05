Swearing-in of new Ministers of Greek cabinet

It will take place in 3 groups

Strict measures to avoid overcrowding will be taken by the swearing-in of new government officials following Monday’s reshuffle.

The swearing-in of the new ministers and deputy ministers before the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou will take place in three groups.

The ceremony will start at 11:00. Ministers will undergo a rapid test before being sworn in. The swearing-in will be attended by Archbishop Ieronymos, as announced by the press representative of the DIS Metropolitan Athenagoras in the First phase.

-At 11.00 the following will be sworn in:

1. Kostis Hatzidakis, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs

2. Costas Skrekas, Minister of Environment and Energy

3. Makis Voridis, Minister of Interior

4. Spilios Livanos, Minister of Rural Development and Food

5. Vassilis Kontozamanis, Deputy Minister of Health

6. Stelios Petsas, Deputy Minister of Interior

-At 11.45 the following will be sworn in:

1. Thodoris Livanios, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister

2. Christos Tarantilis, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister/ spokesperson

3. Zetta Makri, Deputy Minister of Education and Religious Affairs

4. Angelos Syrigos, Deputy Minister of Education and Religions

5. Maria Syregela, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs

6. George Kotsiras, Deputy Minister of Justice

At 12.30 the following will be sworn in:

1. Stavros Kalafatis, Deputy Minister of Interior

2. Sofia Voultepsi, Deputy Minister of Immigration and Asylum

3. George Stylios, Deputy Minister of Digital Governance

4. Costas Katsafados, Deputy Minister of Shipping and Island Policy

5. Giannis Oikonomou, Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Food

6. Sofia Zacharaki, Deputy Minister of Tourism

The following will be sworn in with a political oath:

1. George Amyras, Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy

2. Nikolas Giatromanolakis, Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports