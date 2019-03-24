SYRIZA MP Varemenos faces verbal attack by Greeks in Melbourne (video)

SYRIZA MP George Varemanos came up against the intense verbal protests by the Greek diaspora in Melbourne during the parade on occasion of the March 25 Greek Independence Day celebrations.

The crowd gathered started booing the SYRIZA MP when he was delivering his speech at the St. Efstathios Church in protest for the Prespa Agreement.

The protesters start chanting “Hellas, Hellas, Macedonia” and then sang “Macedonia famous”, while at one point the word “jail” was heard.

The SYRIZA politician was eventually ushered away by his security as the jeers and verbal attacks became more intense with some in the crowd shouting “traitor” and “thug”.

According to Neos Kosmos, one of the protesters hurled two bottles at Mr Varemenos.

The SYRIZA MP said the chants were “fascistic” speaking to THEMA radio.