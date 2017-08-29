Teen bride has sex with dog while husband records it

A teen bride who made sex videos with a dog was told by a judge she needed help “big time”.

Rachael Harris’ husband Corey filmed the sessions before they were shopped by his horrified sister Sheila who accidentally viewed the footage, a court heard.

Sheila then handed the clips to animal welfare officers, police say.

Four videos showed Rachael, 19, performing sexual acts with a dog at an address in Curwensville, Pennsylvania.

Police documents reveal she was seen “attempting to have sexual intercourse” with the animal.

Other films included her trying “to allow the dog to perform oral sex on her”.

Corey’s sister, who watched the tapes with police, identified him as recording them and his wife as appearing in them.

Rachael, now 20, was jailed for three to 12 months after admitting 13 charges.

This includes “obscene performance” and animal cruelty.

Judge Paul Cherry told her: “This is sick.

“You need help! Big Time!”