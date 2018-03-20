Teen killed when cell phone explodes (distressing photos)

An Indian teen was killed when her cell phone exploded while she was using it. Uma Oram, 18, from Kheriakani, India sustained serious injuries to her legs, and chest when her phone exploded as she was talking to a relative. The teen was knocked unconscious after the blast and was taken to hospital where she later died. Her brother Durga Prasad Oram said: ‘As the battery of the mobile phone was draining out, she plugged it for charging while talking over it simultaneously.” He went on to says that the battery suddenly exploded. He told reporters that it was a Nokia 3310, although it resembles a Nokia 5233.