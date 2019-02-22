Tennis: “King” Tsitsipas in Marseilles!

Author: Thema Newsroom

The year has started very well for the Greek tennis player

Four months after the triumph of Stockholm, Stefanos Tsitsipas conquers at Marseilles the 2nd title of his career.

The Greek tennis player who is in No. 11 in the world ranking won with 7-5, 7-6 (5) Mikhail Koukuskin in the final of Open 13 in Marseille.

Tsitsipas now has two wins and two defeats since in 2018 he had lost at Toronto and Barcelona from Nadal. Along with the title, Tsitsipas will also get 110.000 Euros and he moves ahead.

