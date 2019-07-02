Terrifying! Tiger chases down motorcyclist in India (video)

A motorcyclist narrowly escaped with their life after a tiger leapt out of woodland and started chasing them.

Footage shows the big cat, which can run at around 40mph, catch up with the bike and attempt to grab its wheel before darting back into woodland.

The near-miss was filmed on the edge of Nagarhole National Park, southern India, which is home to 72 Bengal tigers.

At the beginning of this year one of the park’s tiger’s killed three people, including a 28-year-old and 60-year-old man, before it was caught and tranquillised by officials.

