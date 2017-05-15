Thailand threatens to sue Facebook over video of King in short top (video)

Embarrassing footage of Thailand’s king wearing a crop top while sporting ‘fake’ tattoos have prompted authorities to threaten action against Facebook.

The video of King Maha Vajiralongkorn strolling around a shopping centre with a woman was widely shared on the social network.

But Thai authorities have threatened to press charges if it is still available at 10am tomorrow.

The video shows the monarch, who came to power last year following the death of his father, with a number of tattoos on his arms, stomach, and back.

Under strict lese-majeste laws in Thailand, people can be jailed for up to 15 years for sharing material which is insulting to the monarchy.

The video has been geo-blocked by the social network, but Thai authorities say 131 pages containing the ‘illicit’ video are still available.

Last week the Thai Internet Service Provider Association emailed Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg calling for the posts to be blocked, the Bangkok Post reports.

The Worldwide Movement for Human Rights has said 105 people have been arrested under the strict laws since May 2014.

more at: dailymail.co.uk