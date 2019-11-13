That Friends reunion could finally, actually be happening…but not in the way you might think

After years of rumours, that Friends reunion could finally, actually be happening.

All six cast members – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – are “in talks” to reunite for a one-off reunion special, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The US publication also states that the original series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman are also involved in discussions for the unscripted special, which are currently underway.

However, the same report makes it clear that a deal is far from done and that agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out, so don’t open the champagne just yet.

This is the closest fans have got to seeing the cast back on screen together playing their much-loved characters since the last episode aired 15 years ago.

