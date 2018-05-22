The 10 most popular Greek sites, according to TripAdvisor Choice Awards 2018 (photos)

Online travel platform TripAdvisor presents the most popular monuments in Greece for tourists in 2018, according to the 2018 Travellers’ Choice Awards based on its users’ preferences. The Acropolis continues to be at the top of the tourists’ list, which was also voted the 10th most popular in Europe and the 16th in the world. Here is the list of the 10 most popular sites in Greece, as voted by TripAdvisor users.

1. Acropolis



2. Delphi



3. Temple of Hephaestus, Athens



4. Theatre of Epidaurus



5. Spinalonga, Gulf of Elounda Bay, Crete



6. Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights, Rhodes



7. Monastery of Hozoviotissa, Amorgos



8. Monemvasia Castle



9. Lindos Acropolis



10. Meteora Monastery