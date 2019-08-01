The 10 professions that hoop up at work

It stands to reason that spending long hours at the office means the likelihood of hooking up work with co-workers is much higher.

But not all workplaces or professions are conducive to having a quick fling. As it turns out some (job) positions can be a bit more amorous than others. According to a survey carried out by a career website, which asked 42,000 people working a variety of jobs (apparently not including adult film stars) about their co-worker hookup history, some are more prolific than others.

And to say the least, the results were surprising.

1. Artists (mainly singers and actors)

2. Cooks

3. Welders

4. Stock Clerks

5. Occupational Health & Safety Specialists

6. Industrial Machinery Workers

7. Automotive Technicians

8. Food Service Managers

9. Database Administrators

10. Planning And Expediting Clerks