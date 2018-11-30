The 14 Greek scientists among the most influential in the globe

They are among the top 6,000 most cites for the past 1 years

Fourteen Greek University professors from seven Tertiary Institutions were included in this year’s list of the internationally recognised compiled by Thomson Reuters Organisation.

This list, called “Highly Cited Researchers” recognises world-class researchers selected for their exceptional research performance, demonstrated by the production of multiple highly cited papers that rank in the top 1% by citations for field and year in the Web of Science.

Of these, 4,000 are classified in 21 comparable scientific fields and sectors and 2,000 in the interdisciplinary sections and field.

The Institutions the fourteen Greek academics derive from are National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, National Technical University of Athens, Ioannina, Harokopio, Thessaly, Agricultural University of Athens. The scientists are recognised for their global contribution resulting from the impact of their work for the past 11 years.

The data used to analyse and select the highly distinguished researchers come from the ESI index, 2006-2016, which are derived from 140,990 articles and research papers of high impact and influence.

Each of these research papers is ranked in the top 1% of articles with the largest number of citations from others for each year.

These are the Greek professors:

Evangelos Giakoumis – National Technical University of Athens – engineering

Eleni Giamarellou – National and Kapodistrian University of Athens & Health Hospital, – Pharmacology & Toxicology

Georgios Dendoussis – Harokopio University, Molecular Biology & Genetics

Athanasios Meletios Dimopoulos – National and Kapodistrian University of Athens – clinical medicine

George Karagiannidis – Aristotle University of Thessaloniki – computer science

Giannis Manios – Harokopio University – Cross-Field

Sotiris Dougias – University of Ioannina -Mathematics

Georgios – Ioannis Nychas – Agricultural University of Athens, – Agricultural Sciences

Dimitrios Rakopoulos – National Technical University of Athens – engineering

Konstantinos Rakopoulos – National Technical University of Athens – engineering

Georgia Salanti – University of Ioannina -Cross-Field

Gerasimos Filippatos – National and Kapodistrian University of Athens – clinical medicine

Artemis Hadjigeorgiou – University of Thessaly – Biology & Biochemistry

Antonia Trichopoulou – National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and Hellenic Foundation for Health