The 14 Greek scientists among the most influential in the globe

Fourteen Greek University professors from seven Tertiary Institutions were included in this year’s list of the internationally recognised compiled by Thomson Reuters Organisation.
This list, called “Highly Cited Researchers” recognises world-class researchers selected for their exceptional research performance, demonstrated by the production of multiple highly cited papers that rank in the top 1% by citations for field and year in the Web of Science.
Of these, 4,000 are classified in 21 comparable scientific fields and sectors and 2,000 in the interdisciplinary sections and field.
The Institutions the fourteen Greek academics derive from are National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, National Technical University of Athens, Ioannina, Harokopio, Thessaly, Agricultural University of Athens. The scientists are recognised for their global contribution resulting from the impact of their work for the past 11 years.
The data used to analyse and select the highly distinguished researchers come from the ESI index, 2006-2016, which are derived from 140,990 articles and research papers of high impact and influence.
Each of these research papers is ranked in the top 1% of articles with the largest number of citations from others for each year.
These are the Greek professors:
Evangelos Giakoumis – National Technical University of Athens – engineering
Eleni Giamarellou – National and Kapodistrian University of Athens & Health Hospital, – Pharmacology & Toxicology
Georgios Dendoussis – Harokopio University, Molecular Biology & Genetics
Athanasios Meletios Dimopoulos – National and Kapodistrian University of Athens – clinical medicine
George Karagiannidis – Aristotle University of Thessaloniki – computer science
Giannis Manios – Harokopio University – Cross-Field
Sotiris Dougias – University of Ioannina -Mathematics
Georgios – Ioannis Nychas – Agricultural University of Athens, – Agricultural Sciences
Dimitrios Rakopoulos – National Technical University of Athens – engineering
Konstantinos Rakopoulos – National Technical University of Athens – engineering
Georgia Salanti – University of Ioannina -Cross-Field
Gerasimos Filippatos – National and Kapodistrian University of Athens – clinical medicine
Artemis Hadjigeorgiou – University of Thessaly – Biology & Biochemistry
Antonia Trichopoulou – National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and Hellenic Foundation for Health