The 5 names for FYROM proposed by UN negotiator Nimetz

Media from FYROM revealed the names put on the table by the UN special negotiator Matthew Nimetz during talks between the Greek and FYROM delegations in New York on the name dispute. Citing sources in New York, news site MKD.mk presented the names reportedly recommended by Mr. Nimetz:

– Republika Nova Makedonija/ Republic of New Macedonia

– Republic of North Macedonia

– Republic of Upper Macedonia

– Republic of Macedonia of Vardar

– Republic of New Macedonia (Skopje)

The Greek Foreign Ministry has not commented yet on the news.