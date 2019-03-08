The first Greek radio station to ban Michael Jackson songs

Many radio stations across the globe have stopped playing the artist’s songs

The documentary revealing serious sexual allegations against Michael Jackson involving minors called “Leaving Neverland” has caused a global backlash with some radio stations banning his songs on their programmes, including BBC Radio 2.

The first Greek radio station that announced it would ban his songs is “Easy 97.2”.

The radio station issued a statement explaining its decision: “We are informing our listeners that after the latest claims and allegations about Michael Jackson through the documentary “Leaving Neverland” we decided to stop broadcasting the songs of the particular artist.”