The government plans to open restaurants and cafes before Christmas, spokesperson Petsas says

He said the opening up would happen in 3 phases with schools coming first

The Greek government plans to lift the Covid-19 lockdown in relation to restaurants and cafes before Christmas, as government spokesman Stelios Petsas stressed on Wednesday speaking to SKAI TV.

We are a few days away from considering and presenting the plan for the next phase to remove the lockdown, he explained, adding that the plan envisages the opening of schools first, then retail, and then restaurants, but only with seated.

He clarified that the bars and entertainment venues where crowding is observed will not open, while he stressed that, among the scenarios under consideration, is to have a specific schedule for the restaurants, without however being able to give more information, as no decision has been made yet.

Asked about the schools, Mr. Petsas said that authorities were considering their opening, as soon as the epidemiological data allowed for it, and stressed that they will be the first to open, in line with the previous gradual opening up in May ie in three phases: schools first, after retail and then catering.

However, Mr. Petsas insisted that the return to normalcy will be done with restrictions and if the epidemiological data permitted it.

