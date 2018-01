The Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis proved once more that “once a SEAL, always a SEAL”.

Admiral Apostolakis had served in his career as a commander of the Hellenic Navy SEAL unit (ΔΥΚ).

The Admiral, although now 61-years-old, made a sea parachute jump from a CH-47DG Chinook helicopter and then a scuba dive, sending the due message to everyone, friend or foe.