The Greek Freak presents his new shoes at Zappeion in Athens (photos-videos)

Nike releases their new commercial of Giannis on Mount Olympus

The NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo landed in Greece a few hours ago and officially launched his new shoes by Nike at Zappeion in Athens.



The Greek Freak talked about the moment he won the award and the feelings that flooded him at the ceremony.

Dozens of journalists and television networks from around the world arrived in Athens to see the new star of world basketball.

In its new commercial titled “Giannis Antetokounmpo: Mt. Olympus”, Nike presented an awe-inspiring 30-second video celebrating the superstar’s rise to fame.

The video shows the camera moving over Mout Olympus and zooming in on a basketball board where the phrase “Fate can start you at the bottom. Dreams can take you to the top” is written on it.