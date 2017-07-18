The Greek National Women’s Polo team destroyed Kazakhstan by 19-5!

The first victory at the World Championship in Liverpool

The difference between Greece and Kazakhstan was obvious and is also reflected in the final score. The Greek National Women’s Polo team won their first victory at the World Championship in Liverpool, destroying Kazakhstan by 19-5!

The Greek team was determined to win and with a very good defense and the deadly long shot found no real resistance.

The top scorer for Greece was Asimaki, with four goals, while Manolioudaki, Eleftheriadou and Plevritou scored three.

Next match for the Greek team is on Thursday (11:50) against Australia.