The Greeks will pay a high price, warns the head of the Turkish nationalist party:

The leader of the Turkish nationalist party, Devlet Bahceli was the latest political figure to deliver threatening statements against Greece following a series of warnings by other officials including Turkish President Erdogan who said “we would throw the Greeks into the Sea”, quoting verses from a nationalist poem.

Addressing a party meeting, Mr Bahceli responded to reported claims made by the Greek government by saying: “It [Greek government] will pay a high price because it says ‘if the Turks come we will obliterate them’”.

In his speech, the head of the nationalist party also blasted Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu dubbing him the “leader of terrorism”.