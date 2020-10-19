The huge Russian warship “Vice Admiral Kulakov” moored in Piraeus (photos)

The large anti-submarine ship “Vice Admiral Kulakov” and a group of warships of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy are visiting the port of Piraeus.

This was announced by the Russian embassy in Greece in a post on Twitter, to which two photos from the ship with the port of Piraeus in the background are attached.

Visits like these are usual although not very often.

So, the question is, based on the critical situation of the Greek-Turkish relations, could this move mean something more?

See Also:

Coronavirus Greece: 438 new cases, 175 in Attica

Joe Biden walks off when asked about New York Post expose on son Hunter and e-mails

It should be noted that the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov will visit Greece on October 26th.