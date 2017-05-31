The Hulk and Flash Gordon fight at Comic Con (video-photo)

It was a real-life battle of the superheroes at a comic fest over the weekend — when Hulk actor Lou Ferrigno got into a brawl with “Flash Gordon” star Sam Jones, and fans had to jump in and break them up.

“I don’t know if I was the real superhero, because if there was a clash of the Titans, I would have got squashed,” said Darryn Clements, who stepped in to help separate the musclebound actors at London’s ComicCon on Saturday, according to the Sun.

Clements and other grown men in the crowd who were dressed in superhero costumes actually had to tell the 6-foot-tall actors to grow up.

“There was a large crowd around, so I told them to act like adults and grow up, as they were supposed to be there for their fans,” Clements said. “I thought this has to be calmed down because if one hits the other, it would be chaos — they are absolute monsters.”

Ferrigno, who played the volatile superhero in the 1970s TV series “The Incredible Hulk,” did not comment to the paper. But Jones, who starred in the 1980 flick “Flash Gordon,” claimed that he and his fellow actor were just trying to stop a fight between fans.

“’He and I together defused it,” Jones told the paper.

The pair seemed to bury the hatchet — they were back at the convention Sunday signing autographs for fans.

Source: nypost.com