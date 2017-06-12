Italian basketball beauty displays sexiness in Mykonos! (photo)

It’s no secret that Mykonos attracts a’ list celebrities from all over the world. The cosmopolitan island draws Hollywood superstars and top models galore, from actors, directors etc to TV celebs. But there is no lack of famous athletes who pick the picturesque island to unwind after the their demanding season. Italian basketball player Viola Valentina is currently soaking up the sun of Mykonos. The 1.83cm tall 26-year-old beauty, who plays for Azzura Basket, shared a photo with her Instagram followers displaying her incredible body in all its magnificence.