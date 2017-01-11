The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks were behind the Izmir attack

The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (KFH) assumed responsibility for the latest Izmir attack. The organization that comprises of fighters that broke away from the PKK, released an announcement saying that two of its members, aged 29 and 25 years old, carried out the attack.

The January 5th attack took place outside of the city’s Court with a car bomb after which the two assailants attempted to enter the building. However, the police killed them before they manage to approach the Court.

The organization is responsible for two more attacks, one in Constantinople where 46 people lost their lives and one more in central Turkey where at least 13 soldiers were killed.