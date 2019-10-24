The legal status of abortion around the world (infographic)

Abortion has been legal in Greece for over 3o years, yet society is very cautious and shuns the practice. In December of 2018, Ireland started to permit abortions without restriction by reason after a successful referendum. Before, Ireland had some of the strictest abortion laws worldwide. After legislation went into effect this week, Northern Ireland has now also decriminalised the procedure, along with same-sex marriage.

Iceland also changed its law and allows abortions “on request” (without specific reasons) at the beginning of September 2019. The following visualization is based on a map produced by The Center for Reproductive Rights since 1998.

Since the Irish referendum was held almost 1.5 years ago, several other countries have changed their laws to permit abortions. Western African country Guinea-Bissau now also allows abortions without the need to have specific reasons. Ethiopia, Rwanda, the DRC and the Central African Republic all loosened their abortion laws.

