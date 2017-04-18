The legendary Lada Niva turns 40 and a limited edition will commemorate the anniversary! (PHOTOS)

The Russian car company Lada just won’t let its legendary Niva 4×4 die. The company will produce 1977 Lada Nivas to commemorate the 40 years since its production begun back in 1977.

Since April 5th 1977 almost 2.500.000 Nivas have been produced, 530.000 of which were sold outside of Russia in over 100 countries. In the same time the Niva is one of the oldest cars around, since the only improvements on it were on details as its original rugged characteristics are still intact.

The new anniversary edition will be available in beige, red, white, gray-blue and in a camouflage color combining green, dark green and black. The bumpers will be black in all of them while the wheels will be silver and black with a design that will leave the breaks visible. In the interior, the new feature will be the ecological leathers that can be ordered in gray, black, beige or brown colors . The respective color will cover the wheel as well.

In various places the “40th Anniversary” will be visible as will be the numbering from 1 to 1977 on the dashboard.