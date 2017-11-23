The moment police tackle knife-wielding man shouting Allahu akbar to the ground (video)

This is the moment police officers fired a warning shot at a knifeman who allegedly shouted Allahu akbar after threatening several passers-by. The officers then tackled him to the ground before he hurt anybody. The tense situation started yesterday morning in Urk, a traditional fishing town in the heart of the Netherlands when he entered a petrol station at around 8.30am looking confused. He then ran outside and threatened passers-by whilst shouting the Arabic phrase which translates to ‘God is greatest’, according to witnesses.

source: dailymail.co.uk