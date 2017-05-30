The most dangerous railroads in the world! (video)

In the past we have covered the most dangerous roads in the world, but imagine having to travel on the most treacherous railroads on the planet. In the following list you will see railroad tracks overlooking deep gorges, or 100-year-old trains traveling over water.

These are some of the most amazing, unbelievable and incredible railway routes around the world, offering a daring, and often scary experience to those who are intrepid enough to take the ride. Some of them have to pass through the most dangerous railroads along their journey.