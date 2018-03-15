The most expensive countries to live in, mapped

Mar, 15 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Thinking of moving abroad? Better check this out first

Related

MoveHub, a company dedicated to helping people move abroad, has calculated how expensive it is to live in countries across the world.

The assessment – which places countries on an index – was based on daily living costs, such as groceries, transport, basic utilities and restaurants.

Happily, you won’t spot the UK in the top 10 most expensive countries. But don’t get too excited: the UK has become more expensive in 2018, climbing from 29th place to 24th place.

Europe dominated the most expensive list with Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Denmark all in the top 10. But it’s tax haven Bermuda that tops the list as the most expensive country to live in for the 2nd year in a row.

Top 10 cheapest countries to live in

  • – Pakistan          25.08
  • – Egypt                25.69
  • – Ukraine           25.98
  • – India                26.88
  • – Tunisia            27.67
  • – Kosovo            29.44
  • – Georgia           29.66
  • – Azerbaijan     30.62
  • – Bangladesh    31.99
  • – Algeria            32.13

Top 10 most expensive countries to live in

  • – Bermuda           144.88
  • – Switzerland      131.39
  • – Iceland               123.96
  • – Norway              113.07
  • – Bahamas           100.68
  • – Luxembourg      95.56
  • – Denmark             93.03
  • – Singapore            91.04
  • – Japan                    86.58
  • – Israel                    86.53

Here are how living costs look across the world.

(Click images to enlarge)

europe-2

 

north-america

south-america

 

africa

 

asia

southeast-asia-and-australia

 

Source: indy100

Tags With: