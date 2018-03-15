The most expensive countries to live in, mapped

MoveHub, a company dedicated to helping people move abroad, has calculated how expensive it is to live in countries across the world.

The assessment – which places countries on an index – was based on daily living costs, such as groceries, transport, basic utilities and restaurants.

Happily, you won’t spot the UK in the top 10 most expensive countries. But don’t get too excited: the UK has become more expensive in 2018, climbing from 29th place to 24th place.

Europe dominated the most expensive list with Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Denmark all in the top 10. But it’s tax haven Bermuda that tops the list as the most expensive country to live in for the 2nd year in a row.

Top 10 cheapest countries to live in

– Pakistan 25.08

25.08 – Egypt 25.69

25.69 – Ukraine 25.98

25.98 – India 26.88

26.88 – Tunisia 27.67

27.67 – Kosovo 29.44

29.44 – Georgia 29.66

29.66 – Azerbaijan 30.62

30.62 – Bangladesh 31.99

31.99 – Algeria 32.13

Top 10 most expensive countries to live in

– Bermuda 144.88

144.88 – Switzerland 131.39

131.39 – Iceland 123.96

123.96 – Norway 113.07

113.07 – Bahamas 100.68

100.68 – Luxembourg 95.56

95.56 – Denmark 93.03

93.03 – Singapore 91.04

91.04 – Japan 86.58

86.58 – Israel 86.53

Here are how living costs look across the world.

(Click images to enlarge)

Source: indy100