The photographer who took the most famous picture in the world (PHOTOS)

You will recognize Bliss, the world’s most famous picture, the moment you see it.

It is the default wallpaper for Microsoft’s Windows XP and it seems that the whole world knows the scene intimately.

Even when your computer freezes or crashes, Bliss gives you exactly what it says on the tin.

(Bliss)

But you might not know the photographer behind the iconic picture, Chuck O’Rear.

21 years ago, O’Rear pulled over somewhere along the Sonama highway, grabbed two cameras and captured Bliss.

He said:

I am turning seventy-six and realize how much the Microsoft ‘Bliss’ photograph has meant to my life. As the photographer for the most viewed photo in history, I have enjoyed every minute of fame.

Now, in a project called New Angles of America, O’Rear has released some more stunning wallpapers – this time, in keeping with the modern age, for phones.

Here are the three new backgrounds:

(Peek-A-Boo Slot -Utah- Left, Maroon Bells -Colorado- Middle, White Pocket -Arizona- Right)

You can learn more here:

Source: indy100.com