The Rich Kids of Greece get ready for summer! (photos)

While most common folks are desperately scouring the internet to find the best deals to escape for a few days for their holidays, the rich kids have other problems to solve, like which yacht to choose and whether the Moet & Chandon on the floating jacuzzi is chilled just right…



The social media account “Rich Kids” has a huge following on Instagram (as does the Greek chapter) from all over the world.

The Rich Kids of Greece flaunt their wealth in a provocative and unapologetic manner, as the concept of “holidays” for them seems irrelevant as it could be argued they are pretty much on constant vacations in various luxury resorts.



In addition to the countless photos of luxury cars, expensive watches and bundles of cash, the Rich Kids of Greece are enjoying frozen champagne and exotic cocktails, departing for their holidays with expensive speedboats, yachts and, helicopters, and their favourite destination is Mykonos … They are reaaly suffering from the crisis!

Some of the wealthy youth are at Atlantis taking in the Dubai sunset, The Palm where they are enjoying their jacuzzi overlooking the huge aquarium of the hotel.



Others chose the Caribbean to swim with the famous Aruba pigs, while a young woman is wondering which jet ski on her boat she should take out to sea.

They share their breakfast on the shores of Bora Bora and swim in seas watching over the jungles of Thailand.