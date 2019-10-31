The shocking moment a journalist was diagnosed with cancer on air (video)

A journalist was diagnosed with breast cancer after agreeing to live-stream her first-ever mammogram for breast cancer awareness month. Ali Meyer, 41, appeared relaxed and happy while sharing preparations for what she thought would be a routine screening at the Stephenson Cancer Center in Oklahoma City last October. But the KFOR reporter filmed herself sobbing just minutes later, and told viewers: ‘Alright, so I was hoping for a routine little mammogram, and that’s not how this went. ‘I was just sure we’d have nothing today, but here we are… ‘I have breast cancer and I don’t have a tonne of answers yet.
