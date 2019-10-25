The U.S Justice Department opens criminal investigation into Russiagate fiasco

The prosecutor in charge of the probe will have the power to file criminal charges

The U.S Justice Department probe into the origins of the Russiagate fiasco is now an official criminal investigation, multiple media outlets in the US are reporting.

The department has turned the administrative review of Russiagate, including the surveillance of Trump campaign officials, into a full-blown criminal inquiry, which gives the prosecutor in charge of the probe, John H. Durham, the power to file criminal charges.

Attorney General William Barr had previously put Durham in charge of the probe that’s now expanding.