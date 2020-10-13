The United States’ Biggest Enemies (infographic)

If Americans had to name one country as their nation’s top enemy, it would currently be Russia. In a poll that has been conducted by Gallup on and off since 2005, 23 percent of respondents pointed their finger towards Moscow. Two years ago, the culprit was North Korea (51 percent) but the country has settled into fourth place this year, with China being identified as an enemy of the state number two (22 percent). In the survey conducted in February, just after the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, 19 percent of U.S. respondents named Iran their country’s biggest enemy, the third-highest in the survey.

also read

Covid-19 Greece – 408 new cases reported on Tuesday

Teacher reportedly stabs dog multiple times in shocking act of cruelty

2017 saw heightened tensions with North Korea over the country’s long-range missile capabilities, which caused the number of Americans viewing the country as the biggest threat to spike. In September of that year, President Donald Trump famously threatened to “totally destroy” the country in a speech at the U.N. and nicknamed Kim Jong-un “rocket man” on Twitter. Tensions eased in the coming years after two highly publicized summits between the two leaders in Singapore in June 2018 and Hanoi in February 2019. As a result, the perceived threat emanating from the country decreased again.

Iran and Iraq were most frequently named as the United States’ biggest enemies in the late 2000s. Since 2010, the latter has fallen into the single digits.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista